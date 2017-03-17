Search intensifies after Palmetto woman's car found in Kentucky

By: Dan Matics, FOX 13 News

Posted:Mar 17 2017 06:34PM EDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 07:06PM EDT

PALMETTO (FOX 13) - Palmetto Police are investigating after a woman vanishes, and her car is found, ditched in Kentucky.

The last time friends and family spoke to Tricia Freeman, 47, was Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors say, she loved her pets like children and there’s no way she would abandon her dogs without telling anyone.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said detectives put out a BOLO on her car, and found it abandoned at a park in Ashland, Kentucky.

“We had some red flags before, but now we are very concerned,” Tyler said.

Neighbors describe Freeman as a sweet lady who just recently lost her husband. Detectives are working with Ashland police to investigate her car.

Right now, neighbors are caring for her pets.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories