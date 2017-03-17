Search intensifies after Palmetto woman's car found in Kentucky Local News Search intensifies after Palmetto woman's car found in Kentucky Palmetto Police are investigating after a woman vanishes, and her car is found, ditched in Kentucky.

The last time friends and family spoke to Tricia Freeman, 47, was Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors say, she loved her pets like children and there’s no way she would abandon her dogs without telling anyone.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said detectives put out a BOLO on her car, and found it abandoned at a park in Ashland, Kentucky.

“We had some red flags before, but now we are very concerned,” Tyler said.

Neighbors describe Freeman as a sweet lady who just recently lost her husband. Detectives are working with Ashland police to investigate her car.

Right now, neighbors are caring for her pets.