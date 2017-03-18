Firefighters battle another blaze at Ybor Resort & Spa

- Authorities are investigating another fire at the Ybor Resort & Spa early Saturday morning.

It's the second time in a week that a fire broke out at the hotel at 1512 E. 8th Avenue. Firefighters battled flames at the establishment last Saturday around the same time.

Officials said the first fire was determined to be arson.

In the latest fire, crews worked to contain the flames to the resort. The adjoining building was reported to have some smoke damage.

The fire is under investigation.

