Missing Palmetto woman's daughter arrested in West Virginia

- Authorities in West Virginia have arrested the daughter of a missing Palmetto woman, as well as the daughter's boyfriend.

Family members last heard from 47-year-old Tricia Freeman on Tuesday afternoon. Police said her car was found abandoned at a park in Ashland, Kentucky on Friday.

On Saturday, the Cabell County Sheriff's Office in West Virginia announced the arrests of Freeman's daughter, 21-year-old Kayla Colyer, and Colyer's boyfriend, 26-year-old Roy Nichols Jr.

The pair is being charged with the theft of Freeman's Chevrolet sedan. Freeman has yet to be found.

Authorities said they're questioning both Coyler and Nichols. Anyone with information on Freeman's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

