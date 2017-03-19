Man killed in Hillsborough County crash

- The Florida Highway Patrol said a man was killed in a crash in Hillsborough County early Sunday morning.

FHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the U.S. 301 exit ramp from southbound I-75.

According to investigators, the 24-year-old driver, who hasn't been publicly identified, lost control of a Jeep SUV. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The ramp was blocked for some time following the crash, but it has since reopened.