Police: Missing woman was killed, daughter's boyfriend charged

- The Palmetto Police Department said a missing woman is believed to be dead, and her daughter's boyfriend has been charged with murder.

Investigators said 47-year-old Tricia Freeman was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon. Her vehicle was found abandoned at a park in Ashland, Kentucky on Friday.

Freeman's daughter, 21-year-old Kayla Colyer, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Roy Nichols Jr., were initially charged with stealing Freeman's vehicle.

On Sunday, the Palmetto Police Chief announced that Nichols has been charged with murder after he admitted to killing Freeman during an argument. Colyer is being charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

The couple told investigators they left Freeman's body at a location in Florida. Detectives have since been searching that area, which wasn't disclosed.