Man shot after argument at St. Pete gas station

- St. Petersburg Police said Sunday a man on a bicycle was shot after an argument at Wawa, 2465 22nd Avenue North.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at an intersection on 22nd Avenue North just west of I-275.

Preliminary reports said that a man in his forties, the bicyclist, got into an argument with another man who is in his fifties at the gas station. Investigators said the biker then rode away from the Wawa going east. That’s when police said the other man got in his car and went the same direction.

While the man in the car stopped at a traffic light, police said the biker rode up to the car and another argument started. That’s when investigators said the man in the car shot the biker with a handgun.

The victim was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

