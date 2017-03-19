Single vehicle wreck kills Wesley Chapel man

- A man driving a 2013 Can-Am Spyder was killed in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on Lake Lindsey Road, east of US 98 in Hernando County, at 1:48 p.m.

State Troopers said Orin Dennis Browning, 73, Wesley Chapel, died in the crash.

Investigators said Browning was going westbound on Lake Lindsey Road and went off the roadway during a left curve. He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

State Troopers said Browning was wearing a helmet.