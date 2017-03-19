Single vehicle wreck kills man in Zephyrhills

- A man driving a 2002 Ford PK Pickup was killed Saturday night when the Florida Highway Patrol said he drove off the road.

It happened at 10:35 p.m. south of the intersection of Old Lakeland Highway and Otis Allen Road.

State troopers said John Wayne Light, 50, Zephyrhills, was going south on Old Lakeland Highway when he went off the road on a curve. Investigators said the pickup overturned after it hit the shoulder and collided with a barbed wire fence. It came to a stop on its left side in a pasture.

Light died at the hospital from his injuries. State Troopers said he was wearing a seatbelt.