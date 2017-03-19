FDLE: Missing teen may be in danger

- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl who vanished from the Homestead area.

Christelyn Robertson was last seen Saturday in the area of the 2400 block of NE 3rd Court. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, black jeans, and no shoes.

The FDLE has issued the missing child alert because it's believed Robertson may be in danger.

Anyone who has seen her is urged to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.



