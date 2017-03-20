Historic Tampa home burns down Local News Historic Tampa home burns down; shuts down Kennedy Blvd. Fire destroyed a historic home in Tampa Monday morning.

The 100-year-old wooden home located on the 100 block of South Willow Avenue was fully engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the fire.

The fire burned so hot that it melted a metal gate and the rear end of a car that was parked nearby,

The blaze briefly shut down Kennedy Boulevard in both directions as well as Willow Avenue because authorities said damage to the power lines could cause them to snap.

Both streets were later reopened to traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

