Teen hit by car; police searching for witness Local News Teen hit by car; police searching for witness A St. Petersburg teenager is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Dr. Martin Luther King St. North near 55th Avenue in St. Petersburg at 7:07 a.m.

Police say 17-year-old Alina Marie Perez was walking west across MLK when a red Buick Rendezvous traveling north struck her.

She was not walking in a cross walk, authorities say.

Perez, a sophomore student at Northeast High School, suffered “very serious” injuries, according to St. Petersburg police.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with local authorities.

Police say there may have been a person riding a motorcycle or a scooter at the location who may have witnessed this accident. Police investigators are asking that person to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department as soon as possible.