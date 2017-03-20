Sheriff: Missing Palmetto woman's remains found

- Human remains believed to be those of Tricia Freeman have been located in Levy County, Florida.

The Levy County Sheriff's Office has been assisting the Palmetto Police Department since Saturday, searching for Patricia Freeman's body.

Police believed the 47-year-old mother to be dead after she went missing Tuesday afternoon. Her daughter's boyfriend was charged with murder after admitting to the crime.

Freeman's vehicle was found abandoned at a park in Ashland, Kentucky on Friday.

Freeman's daughter, 21-year-old Kayla Colyer, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Roy Nichols Jr., were initially charged with stealing Freeman's vehicle.

On Sunday, the Palmetto Police Chief announced that Nichols has been charged with murder after he admitted to killing Freeman during an argument.

Colyer is being charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

The couple told investigators they left Freeman's body at a location in Florida. Detectives searched the undisclosed area, and located what they believe to be Freeman's remains on Monday.

Palmetto Police Detectives and members of the Manatee County Homicide Task Force are in Levy County, at the crime scene.

Stay with FOX 13 for updates on this developing story.