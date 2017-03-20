Body found off Egmont Key

- Crews are recovering a body that was spotted near Egmont Key this afternoon, but there's no official confirmation that it's connected to the case of two missing boaters.

The Coast Guard confirmed that a passer-by spotted the body today and alerted authorities, but they did not elaborate.

Jie Luo, an international student from Colorado State University, disappeared off the coast of Pass-a-Grille last Tuesday evening. He and 14 classmates had chartered a 71-foot yacht for spring break.

Luo went swimming in the choppy water with four other students. The current pulled the students from the boat, and all but Luo were able to make it back to the boat.

Andrew Dillman, a crewmember aboard the yacht, jumped in to rescue Luo, but he too, was not able to make it back to the boat.

Authorities believe both Dillman, 27, and Luo, 21, were swept away in the rough waters and strong current. Several agencies searched for days, but the bodies were never found.

There was no immediate word about the identity of the body found today.