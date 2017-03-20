Sweet-toothed burglars hit Lake Wales soccer stand -- again Local News Sweet-toothed burglars hit Lake Wales soccer stand -- again The Lake Wales Soccer Club just can't seem to win -- off the field, that is. Their club was burglarized again last week when thieves stole hundreds of dollars' worth of candy and soda. They keep getting hit, and so far police haven't caught the culprits.

In fact, the kids club has been ripped off seven times in the last seven years.

"To date, not a soul has been caught," said club president Robbie Shields. "They have suspected people, but without 100 percent proof, they can't prosecute."

In the latest heist, surveillance video shows three people, probably teens, breaking in to the concession stand and stealing $375 worth of soda and candy.

"I am hoping that we have some parents say, 'Whoa!’ when they see their owns kids [on the video], and say, "no, we're going to take care of this and make it right," said Lt. David Black of the Lake Wales Police Department.

In previous years, goals have been stolen off the field, and storage sheds broken into. The concession stand has been hit four times, including this latest one.

No one has ever been arrested in connection with any of the incidents.

Every time the club gets hit, the kids take a step backwards financially.

It seems simple enough.

"Don't take from the kids. It's ridiculous," said Shields.

But it keeps happening over and over again.