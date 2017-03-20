Pinellas adopts new rules for selling animals

Pinellas County commissioners just strengthened an ordinance intended to prevent animal cruelty: Kennels, pet dealers, and hobby breeders will now have to get permits.

It also makes it illegal to sell animals in public areas such as flea markets.

The new change is now, if you are going to sell any animals, you have to either be permitted as a hobby breeder or as a pet dealer. And the requirements for each of those categories are set on the ordinance,” explained Doug Brightwell, the director of Pinellas County Animal Services. “If you are going to advertise animals for sale, now you have to have the permit number on the advertisement 0—both electronically and in print —before you put those animals up for sale.”

County residents are also encouraged to file complaints if they see something illegal happening with people selling pets.

Enforcement starts on April 1.