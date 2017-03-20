'House that Bud built' could be yours -- for $6.5 million

- A sun-drenched private vacation spot in Pass a Grille, built in the 1950's, is getting new attention.

"We're on all the web sites -- Expedia, Air B&B -- and we're probably the only boutique resort of this stature anywhere in the state of Florida," explained Brandon Tecklenburg of Tech Travel.

Tecklenburg is in charge of renting the place, now known as the Birds of Paradise Resort. It was once the Florida home of August Anheuser "Gussie" Busch, the brewing magnate who had many famous guests.

"We have the Marilyn Monroe Room and the Joe DiMaggio Room," continued Tecklenburg, who says the estate rents From $500 to $5,000 per night, depending on the season and other market factors.

He says four presidents stayed at the estate, which has three separate houses.

"It sleeps up to 27 people, he continued. “You have your pool, two hot tubs, and outdoor living room. It covers a city block, and is completely wi-fi'd.”

It's been on and off the market several times since the Busch family sold the estate in 1989. The current asking price to buy it is $6.5 million.

"The ideal person would be somebody that wants to bring their family here a couple of times a year and then rent it out and let everyone enjoy it," said Tecklenburg, who says the property made $400,000 last year and is projecting a higher take this year.

"All you need to bring is your clothes and yourself," he added.