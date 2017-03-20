No bond for accused kidnapper Local News No bond for accused kidnapper Hillsborough prosecutors called Trevor Summers "a danger to the community," and today, a judge agreed and kept him locked up.

Summers is accused of kidnapping his estranged wife Alisa Summers last week. She was found safe and he surrendered.

A bond hearing was scheduled for this morning, but Summers and his attorney did not fight the state's motion to keep him locked up.

Summers is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill his estranged wife. A tip led police to a resort in Ruskin, where she was found alive. New court documents show, during her captivity, she was sexually assaulted twice by Trevor and even shocked to the point of unconsciousness.

Trevor allegedly cut Alisa's wrist as punishment for trying to escape.

The mother of five was in court this morning and was ready to tell the judge to keep him in jail.

"I wanted to be here,” Alisa Summers said. “I wanted to see for myself that he is not getting out, that he was going to be behind bars and stay there.”

Trevor Summers is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence, and first-degree attempted murder.

Alisa Summers is still fighting to get her kids back and will be in family court next month.