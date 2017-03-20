Nest causes electric problems Local News Nests cause electric problems An Osprey nest is causing issues for Lakeland Electric.

Workers at the Mctintosh plant spotted the nest last week as they were preparing to fire up unit 5. It's a natural gas generator that had been down after a series of maintenance malfunctions.

"It's very near a steam vent that releases very very hot steam gasses that could impact the nest," said Environmental Coordinator Sean McGinnis.

The predatory birds are protected so the power company has filed for a permit to move the nest.

It's something they've done successfully in the past.

"We have put up several different poles and Ospreys have taken advantage," said McGinnis.

Until the Osprey have a new home, Lakeland Electric will have to continue purchasing power rather than use unit 5 to make it.

"Osprey are part of Florida and we've been able to find a way to coexist with them out there," said McGinnis.

The plan is to have the issue resolved by the end of the week.