Hit-and-run victim recovers slowly, but still no arrest Local News Hit-and-run victim recovers slowly, but still no arrest It's been two weeks since a Riverview teenager was hit by a truck and left seriously injured on the side of the road. The driver never stopped, and so far, there have been no arrests.

All of this has taken a great toll on Attraya Woodberry, physically and mentally. While the 16-year-old waits for her broken bones and other injuries to heal, she's stuck wondering who did this to her and why they didn't stop.

While most 16 year olds are worrying about getting their license, Woodberry wonders if she'll be able to walk again. "What if my foot doesn't heal the right way?" she asked. "What if my brain doesn't heal the right way?"

She spent two weeks in and out of the hospital. Though she's finally home, it's still too painful for her to relive what happened. "Sometimes, I'm depressed," Wooderberry said with tears running down her cheeks. "Sometimes, I try to think positive like I'm still alive, I'm still here."

March 7th, Woodberry was walking along Park Drive toward a HART bus stop on U.S. 301. She was headed to school at Catapult Academy. Around 6 a.m., the Sheriff's Office says a truck slammed into her and just kept going.

"To leave a child basically for dead because you didn't stop to see if she was okay, if she was alive. She laid there for and hour. So, how, why?" asked her mother, Veronica Woodberry.

Attraya was left with broken bones throughout her body, a cracked skull, swelling on her brain and a foot that needed surgery. The Sheriff's Office has located the truck that hit her. But, as of Monday, they say there have been no arrests and the case is still active.

"They owe her that much to apologize," said Veronica Woodberry.

"I'd ask them how they sleep at night," said Attraya Woodberry. "I couldn't be able to sleep if I knew I hit somebody and left them."



Fighting back tears, Attraya clings tightly to a bear given to her by her nurses. It's a small piece of comfort during a painful time.

"I'd like to go back to school. I miss my friends," Attraya Woodberry said.

As her body heals, Attraya said she has just one wish: "For them to find who did this."

Attraya has a long recovery ahead of her. A GoFundMe page to help ease the burden of medical bills has only raised about a thousand dollars so far.



Again, the case is still active. So, whoever did this to has not yet been brought to justice. That's all Attraya's family wants.



If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, give the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office a call.