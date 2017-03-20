A college student remains in critical condition after a weekend fight on Central Avenue. " title="St. Pete Punch"> USF student in critical condition after weekend fight A college student remains in critical condition after a weekend fight on Central Avenue. " title="St. Pete Punch"/> [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A college student remains in critical condition after a weekend fight on Central Avenue. A college student remains in critical condition after a weekend fight on Central Avenue. " title="St. Pete Punch"/> Local News USF Student in Critical Condition After Weekend Fight A college student remains in critical condition after a weekend fight on Central Avenue.

Police say a USF Tampa student hit his head during the fight and remains unconscious.

Investigators say it happened around 2:10 Saturday morning at the corner of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in front of Detroit Liquors.

Three men got into an argument with Brain Neal, 26, when detectives say one of the men punched him – and caused him to collapse hitting his head on the concrete.

Detectives don’t know if the men knew each other or what started the argument. Right now they’re relying on anyone with any information to come forward.

Police tell us Neal has severe head injuries.