18-year-old arrested for murdering mom

- Hillsborough County sheriff’s detectives have arrested 18-year-old Joshua Leon Carmona for the murder of his mother Tahirih Lua D'Angelo.

Detectives say Carmona used a baseball bat and a knife to commit the act.

D’Angelo was found dead inside her home in Riverview Monday afternoon— the day of her 39th birthday.

Detectives say a family member stopped by the home at 6916 Hawthorne Trace Lane in Riverview to check on her around 4 p.m. when they discovered her body and called 9-1-1.

D’Angelo had suffered upper body trauma.

Carmona was charged with First Degrees Murder and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail early Tuesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be releasing more details later today.