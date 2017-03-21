Missing, endangered child found safe

- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has located 12-year-old Ethurel Maxcy, after he went missing Monday evening.

He was last seen Monday at 6 p.m. when he walked away from his home on Watermark Drive.

Detectives say Maxcy has a history of running away but was always located a short time after he left.

Maxcy has been diagnosed with emotional issues and may have intent on harming himself.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 167 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Nike polo shirt, tan pants, and gray/green shoes.