Over 100 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Polk County

- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 104 suspects after a six-day-long undercover investigation that focused on prostitution services advertised in online ads and identifying victims of human trafficking.

The investigation, nicknamed “Operation March Sadness,” took place March 14 through March 20.

"What you're seeing here is not a star basketball team," Sheriff Grady Judd said in announcing the arrests. "They are all a bunch of losers."

Undercover PCSO detectives worked with the state attorney’s office to arrest the 104 suspects, who range in age from 20 to 60 years old.

Of the dozens arrested, 34 were prostitutes and 51 were “johns,” or those who solicited to pay for prostitution. Fourteen others were arrested for what deputies are calling related charges, such as profiting from prostitution.

PCSO says one of the suspects was arrested for traveling to meet a minor. Dirk Watson, a captain in the Air Force, left his family at Disney World to go have sex with what he thought would be a 14-year-old girl, Judd said.

Twenty-three of those arrested told detectives that they were married. One of the female suspects allegedly left her 7-year-old child in the car when she unknowingly showed up for the bust.

"If anyone wonders why we do these operations, there's your sign," Judd added.

The sheriff’s office also seized two firearms and drugs, including marijuana, Oxycodone, heroin, and cocaine during the investigation.

Overall, 37 felony charges and 128 misdemeanor charges were filed against the 104 suspects.

"The message is clear: If you come to Polk County and violate the law, you can guarantee we're going to put you in jail," Judd added.