Three men suspected of punching, critically injuring USF studdent

- Surveillance video shows three men walking casually down Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. It's hard to believe they're accused of critically injuring a USF student just moments before.

Officers are now looking for the men in the video, which has been shared over and over again.

"Everybody in their messages and everybody that is talking, nobody has even seen them," said Ringside Cafe bartender, Dominique Giza.

St.Petersburg Police are trying to identify the three men. They say one punched 26-year old Brian Neal along the corner of Central Ave. and 2nd Street, in front of Detroit Liquors.

Neal, a USF engineering undergrad, fell and hit his head. The men took off.

"When people started coming in, I was getting so many different stories about it," said Giza.

Giza was working when it happened Saturday, around 2:10 in the morning.

"Everybody was saying they saw blood coming out of his ear. That's when we knew it was serious," she said.

Neal was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition with a serious head injury.

Investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department are continuing to search for surveillance footage. They hope to put together the pieces of what happened that night, and they're asking if anyone took any cell phone footage to come forward.

"Nobody actually seemed to have seen what occurred during the punch, or right before the punch is what we need to find out," said Rick Shaw with St.Petersburg Police.

If found, the men could face felony battery charges.

"People say, 'Oh, it's just a punch,' but you can get hit in the face and if you fall backwards from 5, 6 feet up and hit your head, you can do some serious damage or cause death," said Shaw.

Downtown, bartenders have been spreading pictures of the men in hopes they will be able to ID them.

"I'm sure they didn't mean for it to go that far, but just for them to not even stay to make sure that he was okay is just kind of sad," said Giza.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St.Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.