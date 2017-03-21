'America's Toy Scout' in Bay Area, wants your old toys

- Check your attics, search your closets, and look under your beds. The man known as "America's Toy Scout" is in the Bay Area and he's looking to pay big bucks to buy your vintage toys, dolls, games and more.

It doesn't matter how old you are, we all have memories of our favorite toys. Maybe it was an action figure or Hot Wheels car. And, if you're lucky enough to still have a few of them, you might be sitting on a small fortune. Joel MaGee will let you know for sure.

"I travel the whole country just scouring and looking for toys all over the place," MaGee said.

His mission is to buy vintage toys, games and dolls. He cleans and repairs them. Then, he sells them back to collectors. Right now, he says toys from the 80s are hot, Stars Wars items, GI Joes, Barbies, and even mistakes.

"How many times have you seen an original Bat Mobile that was red? This was a total mistake," MaGee said as he held up a the car he bought during his first stop in Clearwater.

But, mistakes can mean money. The car originally retailed for about $6. "This one actually is a $400 toy," MaGee said.

Joan Barlis brought in some old cars, toy guns and Jill dolls. MaGee took some pieces and left other behind. Still, she walked out $180 richer.

"It's kind of like going on a treasure hunt. You're not hunting for gold nuggets. You're hunting for toy nuggets," MaGee said.

At each stop, he displays his most prized find: a copy of Amazing Fantasy number 15 from 1961, featuring the first appearance of Spider Man. It's worth $30,000. He said he'd love to find another one of those.

Magee calls it a dream job. How many other careers involve playing with toys all day?

"I love it. It's a lot of fun," MaGee said. "I've been accused of never growing up and heck, I can't think of anything better for me to do."

MaGee will be traveling around Tampa Bay through the weekend. Here's where else you can catch him from 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.:

-Wednesday, March 22, Hilton Homewood Suites, 10240 Palm River Road, in Tampa-Brandon

-Thursday, March 23, Courtyard By Marriott Westshore, 3805 West Cypress, Tampa

-Friday, March 24, Marriott Springhill Suites Temple Terrace, 5396 Primrose Lake Circle, Tampa

-Saturday, March 25, Hilton Garden Inn, 4052 Tampa Road , Oldsmar

-Sunday, March 26, Courtyard by Marriott Clearwater-St Petersburg, 3131 Executive Drive, Clearwater