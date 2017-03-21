'Out of control' patient dies after injuring officers Local News 'Out of control' patient dies after injuring officers Largo police say an "out of control" patient died at Largo Medical of Indian Rocks after injuring injuring four security staff and three officers Tuesday night.

Officers went to the hospital to help security staff with a man who was reportedly battering medical staff. When officers got there, they had to call for backup because 27-year-old Mundrae Francis was "violently fighting" them.

Officers had to restrain the patient, and used a stun gun to try and subdue him. The man went into cardiac arrest and died during the ordeal.

The Largo Police Department said one of its officers was severely injured during the struggle. The ER at largo Medical of Indian Rocks was still closed at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, and staff was unable to say when the facility would reopen or whether patients were being taken somewhere else.

Police were not able to say why the man was brought to the hospital or what may have caused him to become violent.