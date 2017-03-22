Police shootout in Tampa; search continues for second suspect Local News Police shootout in Tampa; search continues for second suspect A traffic stop involving two bicycles resulted in a shootout with police early Wednesday morning, and authorities are still searching for one suspect.

- A traffic stop involving two bicycles resulted in a shootout with police early Wednesday morning, and authorities are still searching for one suspect.

The incident began when an officer pulled over two bicycles for a traffic stop near the corner of Central and Floribraska Avenues.

Police say two suspects fired shots at police officers and an officer returned fire. The officer was not injured, and it appears neither of the suspects were injured either.

The suspects fled on foot, firing shots at a police officer who was pursuing them.

Tampa Police were able to apprehend one of the suspects after quickly establishing a perimeter in an area north of Floribraska. The other suspect, however, is still on the run.

Several blocks of Floribraska were shut down because of the search.

The search continues for the second suspect, who may have entered a nearby abandoned house.

SWAT members are on the scene.

Authorities tell FOX 13 that their focus is not only on apprehending the suspect, but also on getting the road reopened in time for the morning commute.