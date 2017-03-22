Pasco deputies look for missing woman

- Deputies in Pasco County are hoping you can help them find a missing woman.

The sheriff’s office says “missing endangered adult” Brittany Deems was last seen in the evening hours of March 17 in a 2014 Chevy Malibu. They didn’t offer any more details other than to say she was last known to be in the Holiday area.

Deems, whose age was not specified, was described as 4-foot-9 and 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office says to contact them immediately if you know where she is.