Cross-Bay Ferry offering rides to Rays games in April

The Cross-Bay Ferry will be offering service to and from Rays games during the month of April.

April will be the last month of service for the Cross-Bay Ferry, which was contracted to run from November 2016 through April 2017 to test community interest for water transit.

Ferry organizers, the PSTA and Rays officials teamed up to offer the extended service, which they announced Wednesday.

The ferry schedule will be adjusted to accommodate game times, adding special, later runs for fans to take to and from every Rays game.

The PSTA will be offering free rides for ferry passengers between the ferry dock in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field— so there will be no need call a cab or pay for other transportation.

Fans can also show their ferry ticket at the Rays box office to receive a $10 discount on game tickets purchased the day of the game.

After the game, ferry passengers show their ferry ticket voucher at the Central Avenue Trolley stop in front of Ferg's for their free return trip to the dock.

Recently, the Cross-Bay Ferry began regular, weekday service and launched a “Commuter Value Pass” program that comes with free taxi rides home for those who miss the last ferry trip.

The Tampa Streetcar will also provide 50% off discounts for daily passes for ferry riders during April to help St. Petersburg residents enjoy Tampa and Ybor City. This will reduce the daily cost from $5 to $2.50 per person.

"This is a fantastic way for Tampa fans to help kick off baseball season in Tampa Bay," said project advisor Ed Turanchik. "The ferry has been a wonderful addition to this area, and we are thrilled to work with the Rays to support such a fun way for fans to get to games."