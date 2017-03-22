Group painting classes get tech savvy Local News Group painting classes get tech savvy You can escape rooms with your friends. You can drink wine and take a painting class with your friends. And now, you can create digital art and print it on a t-shirt, mug or tote bag - with your friends.

Don't let the technology scare you. It's like finger painting on a tablet. It actually has a huge benefit for anyone scared of making "mistakes."

"The only difference is, instead of painting on a canvas where you can make a mistake and you can't go backwards from that, you're painting on a tablet," said instructor Megan Orlofske.

The art class is held at CBLU Design Studio in St. Petersburg. Groups of friends enjoying a glass of wine and creating their own art, which is then printed on pillows, aprons, yoga pants, onesies, blankets, hand towels, placemats, charm bracelets, necklace pendants, and earrings.

FOX 13 attended a class to see what participants thought about the experience.

"I like the idea of a place mat or the dry erase board. I think that's a great idea," Christian& Sidwell said.

Desiree Noisette started the class after designing resort wear for her own store.

"Even without any technical background in design, anyone can create art and have fun doing it, if you've got the right technology," Noisette said. "When you're in a corporate setting, sometimes you get bogged down by your computer screen. We've flipped the computer screen on its head by, instead of looking at all this work you're used to doing, you're now using your finger and stylist to create art. So that can be very stress relieving for people."

Many in the class said they enjoyed exploring their creative sides without feeling intimidated.

"I had no idea it would be this simple," D.J. Greco said. "You could just hit the undo button if you make a mistake or something that you don't like, which is great."

The classes can accommodate up to 25 people and classes are about $30, with printed item upgrades at an additional cost.

For more information, visit https://cbludesignkitchen.com/.