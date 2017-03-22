Driver swerving to miss animal may have caused deadly accident Local News Driver swerving to miss animal may have caused deadly accident Investigators say an animal darting across the road may have caused an SUV to cross the center median of U.S. 27, causing the death of two people.

- Investigators say an animal darting across the road may have caused an SUV to cross the center median of U.S. 27, causing the death of two people.

Two families were in mourning after Tuesday night's crash near Collany Lane in Frostproof.

Investigators say 31-year old Jacquell Bradwell was driving the Ford Expedition that cross the grassy median. His passenger, Angelica Hampton told deputies Bradwell swerved to miss an animal that darted in front of them. He apparently lost control of the SUV, crossed into the other lane of traffic and hit a Lincoln Towncar head-on.

Bradwell died from his injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said three members of the McKenrick family were inside the Towncar. Kathryn McKenrick, 71, and her two adult children just left a hospital in Winter Haven where they were visiting McKenrick's husband, who was recovering from major heart surgery.

Neighbors of the family in Sebring said Kathryn's children, Steven McKenrick and Janice Servick traveled from out of town to be there for their parents, post-surgery.

Kathryn McKenrick was killed in the accident. Servick and Steven McKenrick were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.