Body of college student lost at sea recovered

- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing college student who became lost with the crew member of a yacht off Bunces Pass has been recovered.

PCSO said a boater found the body of Jie Luo at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, one week after he went missing. Luo's remains were floating in Bunces Pass, just south of Shell Key Preserve.

Marine Unit deputies recovered the body and were able to identify the victim as 21-year-old Luo, a Chinese exchange student at Colorado State University, and was visiting the area with classmates.

Luo went missing after swimming near a yacht called the Jaguar. Deputies said there were 15 Colorado State students - on spring break - onboard the 71-foot yacht from Maximo Marina. Rough waters and high winds likely resulted in Luo, along with crew member Andrew Dillman, becoming lost at sea.

Andrew Dillman's body was recovered on March 20, 2017, near Egmont Key.

Luo's next-of-kin have been notified of the discovery.