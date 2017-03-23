Deaf poodle rescued from storm drain

- A 15-year-old poodle stuck under a driveway in Port Richey has been rescued, thanks to city rescue crews.

The dog's owner said he was walking his dog, Taffy, outside a home on Miller Bayou Drive when he turned away for a minute and noticed the dog was gone.

That's when he heard barks coming from under the ground.

Somehow, Taffy wandered into a culvert underneath a driveway near his home. He got stuck near the end of the 30 foot tube. Taffy tried getting to the other side, but it was blocked by overgrown roots and dirt.

What made things even more challenging is that Taffy is deaf.

Port Richey fire, police, public works and utility crews responded. They used a backhoe to get him out and after several hours Taffy was rescued.

We are happy to report Taffy is home safely and doing well.