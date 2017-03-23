Hernando teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student

- Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested Valerie Michelle Valvo, a 33-year-old Central High School teacher, after she admitted to having sexual relations with one of her students Wednesday.

HCSO received the information about a possible inappropriate relationship between the Central High School teacher and a student on Wednesday.

Deputies visited the school, where they interviewed the 17-year-old student. Detectives say the student admitted to having sex with the 33-year-old teacher at her home in Spring Hill on at least three occasions.

Detectives say Valvo also admitted to engaging in sexual relations with the student five to six times.

They also admitted, authorities say, to using marijuana and drinking alcohol on those occasions at Valvo’s home.

Both Valvo and the student told deputies that the relationship was consensual. However, the law states a 17-year-old is a juvenile and cannot consent to a sexual relationship with an adult.

Valvo is being held on a $15,000 bond.

