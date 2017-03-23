Pasco deputy deploys stun gun on suspect who flees Local News Pasco deputy deploys stun gun on suspect who flees It started out as a routine traffic stop in Pasco County when a driver ran a stop sign, but it ended in an officer deploying his stun gun when the suspect tried to run.

The incident, which was caught on the officer's body cam, and also by a camera crew from the television show "COPS," happened Wednesday night around 11:15 p.m.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office pulled over the Toyota Prius after the driver ran a stop sign at Oakley Ave. and U.S. 19. in Hudson. When officers approached, they spotted hypodermic needles in plain view and when the driver, identified as Cameron Jones, 34, was being patted down, the officer felt a plastic baggie.

When the suspect was asked to remove the baggie with a "clear rock like substance" inside of it, Jones placed it on the trunk of his car, then grabbed the bag and took off running, tossing the baggie into the woods.

Cpl. Brett Morris chased him yelling "I'm going to Tase you!" and hit Jones with the stun gun in the back and detained him.

Officers found meth, heroin, a syringe loaded with heroin, and another 15 syringes inside the vehicle.

Jones was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, drugs, and resisting an officer, among other charges. He was transported to the Land O'Lakes Detention Center on $20,300 bond.