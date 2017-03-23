Suspect arrested in assault on USF student Local News Suspect arrested in assault on USF student Police in St. Petersburg have made an arrest in connection with the St. Patrick's Day assault on a college student that left him in critical condition.

After several days of investigating, police have charged Zachary Kenneth Allen of Largo with punching Brian Neal while he was standing outside Detroit Liquors at the corner of Central Ave. and 2nd Street last Friday.

Neal, a 26-year old USF engineering undergrad, fell and hit his head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led police to Allen, but authorities had been reviewing surveillance footage showing three men believed to be involved with the assault.

Allen had no comment for FOX 13 cameras as he was placed into a SPPD squad car this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.