Investigation follows firing of Southeaster CFO Local News Investigation follows firing of Southeaster CFO A criminal investigation is underway at Lakeland's tight-knit Christian school, Southeastern University.

- A criminal investigation is underway at Lakeland's tight-knit Christian school, Southeastern University.

The investigation comes in the wake of Brian Carroll being fired in January. Carroll was a vice president in charge of, among other things, bringing in money.

"Southeastern University is cooperating with law enforcement regarding matters pertaining to Mr. Carroll and will have no comment on those matters at this time," a written statement from the school said.

The Lakeland Police Department, one of the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation, is not saying much either.

"All we're acknowledging at this point is that there is an open investigation with Southeastern listed as the victim," said Sgt. Gary Gross, an LPD spokesman.

Carroll's attorney has sent out a written statement, essentially saying not to jump to conclusions.

"Brian Carroll has not been questioned by any law enforcement officer or charged with any offense relating to his employment with the university. Any statement regarding the circumstances of Carroll's departure from the school are purely speculation at this point," according to John Liguori.

Documents show Carroll has had a number of financial problems that have ended up in court. According to court records, Magnify Credit Union sued over his $1.2 million mortgage.

When Carroll was the COO of the Carroll Construction Company, contractor Con-Sur sued him for more than $700,000. A condo association also sued Carroll for almost $12,000 in condo fees and fines.

"Hopefully whatever happens, he gets cleared of it. If he did what they're claiming he did, hopefully he gets justice," Southeastern freshman Blake Riede told FOX 13.