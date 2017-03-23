Fireworks help expecting couples reveal gender in style Local News Fireworks help expecting couples reveal gender in style It can be one of the most nerve wracking days of your life, and one that new parents will remember forever.

- It can be one of the most nerve wracking days of your life, and one that new parents will remember forever.

Revealing to loved ones whether your baby is a boy or a girl is becoming quite a memorable event itself.

"We are about to find out what the baby is going to be," said one anxious mother.

From cakes dyed pink or blue, to piñatas with revealing confetti - it's all about being creative. For some, it requires nothing short of a show.

Dustin Luer with Sky King Fireworks in Sarasota knows all about gender reveal parties - now. It started a few years back with people wanting pink or blue fireworks.

"When they would come in buying the multi-packs, we knew they didn't want to come in buying six different colors. They just wanted that one pink or blue, so we started making it specific," he said. "[Now] we've got plain pink smoke. We have color smoke cannons,"

Over the years, they've tailored their products specifically to new moms and dads. They have confetti, too.

And their newest item is a full show.

"It's a repeater that... does a whole show in the sky. It does all blue or all pink," Luer said.

He added that gender reveal fireworks won't bust your budget. They run from a few dollars to around $40. It's a reveal no one will soon forget.

"It's really exciting. It's cool that you are able to give them that. It's a life-changing moment for these people and it's cool to be apart of that," he said.