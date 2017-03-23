Dispute leads to man shooting brothers, killing one Local News Dispute leads to man shooting brothers, killing one More than 12 hours after a deadly shooting in Seffner, Hillsborough County deputies were still trying to figure out what led up to a dispute than ended with one person dead and two others, including the shooter, in the hospital Thursday.

Investigators said a 911 call came in at around 10 p.m. Wednesday from the shooter, who had not been identified as of late Thursday afternoon.

When deputies got to the home on Lianne Place, they found William McAllister, 43, dead and his 51-year-old brother, David McAllister, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

"All three of the individuals knew each other and developed some type of incident prior to the shooting," said Detective Larry McKinnon, a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. "Obviously they were in some kind of dispute, but what precipitated that type of incident we're going to hold onto that until we can confirm what we learned on the 911 call."

The shooter was also taken to the hospital, suffering from what investigators described as a "medical issue."

Neighbors said they heard a party at the home earlier in the evening.

"They was having a party, I don't know, maybe drinking and just carrying on, having a good time," said David Chandler, who is staying at a home across the street, adding he didn't hear the gunfire and was surprised to see the crime scene the next morning. "It was very shocking. I didn't know what to think. I just got through talking to my wife on the phone, I told her, I said, 'everything is pretty mellow around here except somebody got shot up the street and killed.' It's like, gosh, it's terrible. I mean, I just can't believe people would do that, pull a gun on somebody so quick over arguing or whatever."

No one has been arrested at this time. Deputies said they still have to interview the shooter and David McAllister before making any decisions.

