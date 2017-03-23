Pasco teen shot in face, back by another teen

- A teen was shot just after 5 p.m. Thursday and Pasco deputies are trying to figure out what happened.

Investigators say the victim is a 15-year-old boy. He was flown to the hospital with three gunshot wounds - with one to his face and one to his back.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the 17-year-old suspect was in custody and would be charged with attempted murder. Witnesses told investigators the teens may have been fighting over money or a cell phone before the shooting.

Sheriff Nocco said there is a broader picture in light of this teen shooting. He said his deputies are dealing with a rise in teen crime, and he knows agencies across Florida are seeing the same.

"This is unfortunately the narrative that has been written in Tampa Bay over the past couple of years,. We're seeing juvenile crime on the rise," Sheriff Nocco said. "You're seeing these kids... no care in the world. Their way of solving problems is to shoot people."

It is thought that the teens both lived in the are of 6400 Limerick Avenue, where the shooting occurred. They likely knew each other prior to the shooting, but their exact relationship was unclear.

Investigators say the shooter fired off three rounds from the handgun. After the shooting, he turned himself in to the New Port Richey Police Department.

He has been charged in the past with carrying a concealed weapon. Nocco pointed out, this charge could carry much higher consequences.

"These kids have no understanding of what tomorrow means. They have no understanding of conscience. To them, it's living for the second, living for the moment, put it on social media and bragging to others," Sheriff Nocco said. "But in reality, if a life lesson needs to be taught, a 17-year-old is facing a very long time in prison."