Dog park bar plans brought to Tampa City Council

The days of leaving your furry friend behind when you head to the bar could be coming to an end in Tampa.

The idea is every dog owner’s dream. Developer Todd Goldfarb hopes to open a dog park bar in the Seminole Heights neighborhood, so you could grab a beer and let your dog run freely at the same time.

Nearly two dozen people came out Thursday to show their support for the project. They say like bars, dog parks have become a great place to socialize, so why not combine the two?

Seminole Heights already has a reputation for being a trendy neighborhood, in part due to its breweries.

"You can't throw a rock around here without hitting a microbrewery. There must be seven within a couple of miles," resident Amanda Prince quipped.

Goldfarb says he wanted to find a way to blend people's love of beer with their love for their dogs.

"There's a lot of nice bars here, and they all have outdoor patios where you can bring your dog, but there's no place where you can let your dog go off-leash, run around and have a good time,” he pointed out.

So he crafted a plan to transform his empty lot at the corner of North Nebraska Avenue and Genessee Street in Seminole Heights into a dog park bar.

And he’s already picked out a name – Hair of the Dog.

Visitors would be greeted by 30,000 square feet of fenced-in space, with a concession stand and bar that offers locally-brewed beer and wine.

"[Dogs] can play, adults can play, and it just is good to bring the neighbors together," Goldfarb imagined.

The only business of its kind in the Bay Area is The Dog Bar on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

Goldfarb invited residents to the Brewbus on North Florida Avenue Thursday to explain the concept over a free beer. Nearly two dozen people later followed him to the Tampa City Council meeting to show their support for the plan. They say a dog park bar would benefit both pets and people.

"We have dog parks, obviously, but a lot of times, when you think about the comradery of the dogs, well, there's also the part of the socialization of humans. We also like to be able to sit down, talk to each other, and have that adult time, as well as play time," Goldfarb said.