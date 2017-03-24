FOX 13 reporter locates suspects who fled fatal hit-and-run crash Local News FOX 13 reporter locates suspects who fled fatal hit-and-run crash The driver and passenger who fled on foot from a single-car crash that left another passenger dead have been located-- thanks to a FOX 13 reporter.

The driver and passenger who fled on foot from a single-car crash that left another passenger dead have been located-- thanks to a FOX 13 reporter.

FOX 13's Alcides Segui was reporting on the crash near the scene Friday morning, when he says he saw two shirtless men in the woods. Segui called Florida Highway Patrol to report the suspicious individuals, then followed the men as they walked southbound.

FHP made contact with the men, and discovered that they were in fact the driver and passenger involved in the crash who fled the scene on foot. Both were arrested.

The crash occurred on southbound U.S. 301 near Bishop Road just after 1:04 a.m. Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV, a 2004 GMC Yukon, was headed southbound when the driver lost control for unknown reasons. The vehicle rotated, left the roadway, and collided with several trees before coming to a rest.

Investigators believe three people were in the car at the time of the crash. The driver and one passenger fled the scene on foot, leaving another passenger in the car.

The remaining passenger suffered fatal injuries and was found dead at the scene of the crash.

A massive search was launched for the two suspects, using K9s and helicopters.

But it was FOX 13's Alcides Segui who spotted the men walking southbound along U.S. 301.