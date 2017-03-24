9 HARTline bus passengers hospitalized after crash involving cement truck

- Tampa police say 9 city bus passengers are in the hospital Friday morning following a crash involving a cement truck and a HARTline bus.

The collision occurred at around 6 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 21st street in Ybor City. The impact caused the cement truck to overturn in the roadway.

Some bus passengers suffered minor injuries, police say.

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area a least until 9:30 a.m. 20th, 21st, and 22nd Streets are closed between 5th and 8th Avenues.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.