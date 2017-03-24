Tampa school robbed twice over spring break; detectives search for suspects

- Hillsborough County detectives are asking for help identifying two suspects who broke into and robbed a Tampa Christian school twice over spring break.

On March 16, two men broke into the campus store of the Cambridge Christian School, located in Tampa at 6101 Habana Avenue North. They turned a security camera to face the wall, but not before their images were caught on camera.

HCSO says the suspects are a black and a white male, both approximately 15 - 20 years of age. Both suspects were wearing blue/white jackets with the Cambridge School Logo.

HCSO says the two men robbed the school store of approximately $1,500 in Cambridge branded sweaters, hats, jackets, duffel bags and candy.

Five days later detectives say the two men were back. On March 21 the school was burglarized again. This time the thieves made off with $2,800 of electronics including a laptop, iPad, cameras and photography equipment.

Detectives say there were no signs of forced entry.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. To be eligible for the cash reward call 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

