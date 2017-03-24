Car crashes into N Tampa home's pool

TAMPA (FOX 13) - A car went through a concrete wall and into a pool in north Tampa Friday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a sedan lost control on Osage Drive and crashed into a pool.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Friday. No one was injured, but the car and a concrete wall surrounding the pool were badly damaged.
It was not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the car.
Earlier - Traffic Crash, 8746 Osage Drive in Tampa...Fortunately no one injured but definitely wet! 💧 pic.twitter.com/gbsv9BIusy— Larry McKinnon ⭐️ (@LarryMcHCSO) March 24, 2017