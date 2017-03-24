Car crashes into N Tampa home's pool

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 24 2017 04:30PM EDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 04:30PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - A car went through a concrete wall and into a pool in north Tampa Friday. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a sedan lost control on Osage Drive and crashed into a pool. 

It happened just after 1 p.m. Friday. No one was injured, but the car and a concrete wall surrounding the pool were badly damaged. 

It was not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the car. 

