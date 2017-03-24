Polk County deputy battling cancer passes away

- A Polk County deputy with inoperable cancer and a baby on the way has passed away, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

"Deputy Sheriff Brad Rosenbauer passed away, after a long, courageous, and valiant battle against cancer. Our hearts are broken," said the sheriff's office on its Facebook page. "Brad - we will miss your smiling face, your indomitable spirit, your strong faith, your encouragement, and your love of helping others."

Deputy Rosenbauer, 37, served as a police officer in Ohio, Colorado, and Sumter County before becoming a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office. In 2014, after just four months on the job, he became ill during a training class and after testing, found out he had stage three colon cancer.

He underwent surgery and six months chemotherapy to try and stop the disease, which was spreading aggressively.

Deputy Rosenbauer, who was engaged at the time, married his wife, Brittany, in 2015.

His cancer returned for a third time, but this time doctors said it was inoperable.

The couple is expecting a baby in June. "Brittany - we love you, and we will always be here for you, and your son," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

If you wish to donate and help the Rosenbauers, you can give to Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc. The site was established to accept monetary donations for members of the agency in need.