Deputies searching for seafood bandit Local News Deputies searching for seafood bandit Pinellas County deputies are searching for a thief with a taste for the finer things in life.

A man was caught on video filling up a tote with seafood at the Walmart on Bay Pines Boulevard on March 16. Officials say he stuffed snow crab, king crab, smoked salmon, and other various meats inside the bin. The man also put some detergent and a closet organizer in the cart.

He then pushed the cart past a closed cashier count and walked out the front door. Once in the parking lot, he then started skipping and pushing the cart to the back of the parking lot. Officials say the man took off in an older model white pickup truck.

The sheriff's office describes the man as a white male, between 40 and 50 years old, with short brown/gray hair and a medium complexion.

If you know anything, call the sheriff's office.