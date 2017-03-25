'Make American Great Again' march held in Clearwater

- Hundreds of people gathered in Clearwater for a 'Make American Great Again' rally on Saturday.

The group marched over the Clearwater Beach bridge, leaving from the Coachman Park area around 11:30.

Supporters of the march said they were participating to "stand up for America." The march was also focused on supporting veterans and first responders.

The group St. Pete for Peace held a counter rally close to where the 'Make American Great Again' march began.

St. Pete for Peace said their goal was to "provide an honest platform for constructive conversation, in hopes of finding or creating common ground with people we share the world with."

The rallies come one day after President Trump and GOP leaders pulled their Obamacare repeal bill off the House floor because it became clear the measure would fail badly.