Race car driver David Steele killed in crash at Desoto Speedway

- Veteran race car driver David Steele was killed in a crash at the Desoto Speedway Saturday night.

Steele was racing in the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at the popular track on State Road 64 in Bradenton.

According to investigators, Steele's vehicle made contact with the right rear wheel of another sprint car, causing his vehicle to spin 180 degrees before hitting the barrier wall.

Officials said Steele suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased.

According to FOX Sports, Steele made starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the Verizon IndyCar Series in the late 1990's and early 2000's, but had since returned to his short track roots where he had enjoyed a variety of success in Silver Crown, sprint car and midget car racing.

Steele was a two-time Silver Crown champion and was attempting to win his 100th Florida race Saturday night.

The Desoto Speedway posted a statement on Facebook after the crash:

Desoto Speedway owners and staff are saddened by tonight's passing of David Steele in the Sprint car feature. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends who were all in attendance, to see him try to win his 100th Florida race.