Faith in action: Feed the bay Local News Faith in action: Feed the bay Dozens of bay area churches will be doing a little extra grocery shopping for a great cause Sunday.

Each year, "Feed The Bay" aims to restock local food banks during their slowest spring season. The mission started 11 years ago, at Bay Life church in Brandon. It's since grown to include 36 churches, benefiting 15 different bay area food pantries.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, shoppers can pick up a few extra items on "Feed The Bay's" grocery list, and then drop them off at 17 different Publix parking lots.

